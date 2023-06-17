Bilawal says PPP won’t vote for budget without flood funds allocation

Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is addressing public gathering in Swat on June 17, Saturday. — Twitter/PPPMediaCell

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has criticised his government’s economic team saying that no funds were allocated for 2022 flood victims in the federal budget unveiled by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar last week.



Finance Minister Dar unveiled an Rs14.5 trillion (around $50.5 billion) budget on June 9, with over half set aside to service Rs7.3 trillion of debt, raising concerns from various stakeholders about the economy's future.

“Peoples Party sent its high-level delegation to the prime minister yesterday to [raise concerns] that PPP has very little input in the budget,” he added.

Bilawal said the federal government had made promises to the provincial governments last year that it would help the flood victims.

“I was surprised to know that no funds were allocated for any province for flood reconstruction,” he added.

Bilawal said he had directed his party members to apprise the prime minister of PPP’s concerns regarding budget saying that the rehabilitation of flood victims was inevitable for economic growth.

“I have no doubt on prime minister’s intention...but members of his [PM Shehbaz Sharif] team are not fulfilling their promises and prime minister should hold them answerable,” he remarked.

“If Muslim League wants PPP to vote for this budget then its’ not possible without allocating funds for flood reconstruction,” the PPP chief cautioned.

The PPP chairman also expressed hope that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other members of government’s economic team would soon address the party's reservations over the budget.

A day earlier, PPP MNA Nafeesa Shah also called out its ruling partner PML-N for presenting an "unrealistic” and “election-oriented budget", questioning the party’s intention behind this “populist” move despite economic uncertainty.

During the debate over the budget in the meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, Shah said that Shehbaz Sharif-led government told the lawmakers that “tough decisions” would be taken in the budget; however, no such measure was unveiled.

“An economic storm is looming over our heads,” she warned, lamenting that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is pressurising Pakistan and the economy will be in more trouble in the coming days.