Shehryar Afridi says ANF behind Sanaullah’s arrest in 2019 on drugs charges

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah (Right) and PTI leader Shehryar Afirdi. — PTI/APP/File

Former narcotics control minister Shehryar Afridi has denied his role in the arrest of then opposition leader Rana Sanaullah on drugs charges during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government in 2019.



Speaking to the media outside a district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday, the PTI leader held the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) responsible for the arrest saying the force headed by serving major general arrested Sanaullah on the basis of intelligence reports.

“ANF arrested Rana Sanaullah based on intelligence reports. ANF had all evidence against Rana Sanaullah,” he added.

He denied subjecting Sanaullah to political victimisation during the last PTI government.

Sanaullah was arrested on July 01, 2019, by the ANF Lahore team near Ravi Toll Plaza on the motorway.

The ANF claimed to have recovered 15kg of heroin from his vehicle, while it arrested five others, including Sanaullah's driver and security guards.

Sanaullah remained incarcerated for six months until the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted him bail on December 24, 2019.

Subsequently, the incumbent interior minister was acquitted by a special court in Lahore in a drugs smuggling case filed in December last year.

Speaking about the defections in the PTI following May 9 vandalism, Afridi said he wouldn't say anything about those who are leaving the party.

“Only God knows under what circumstances people are leaving party,” he added.

Meanwhile, a sessions court in Islamabad handed over the PTI leader to police on two-day physical remand.

He was arrested following PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 over his alleged involvement in the riots that saw attacks on defence and public installations in many parts of the country.

The investigation officer had sought five-day physical remand of Afridi for photogrammetry and voice matching test.

Judicial Magistrate Naveed Khan announced the reserved verdict and approved two-day physical remand.