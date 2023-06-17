12 Pakistanis survive Greece boat capsize; DNA required for identifying deceased

This image released by The Hellenic Coastguard on June 14, 2023, shows an aerial view taken from a rescue helicopter, of migrants onboard a fishing vessel in the waters off the Peloponnese coast of Greece on June 13, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan said Saturday that 12 of its nationals were among those who died after an overloaded fishing boat capsized and sank off Peloponnese in southern Greece.



The boat sank Wednesday, resulting in the death of at least 78 people, with some 104 found alive till Friday. Reports suggest that 400 to 750 people were onboard the ill-fated boat.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the authorities, at this stage, are unable to verify the number and identity of Pakistani nationals among the deceased.

She said the Pakistan Mission in Greece is in contact with the local authorities to identify and recover Pakistani nationals among the deceased and provide relief to the survivors.

Emergency numbers

Pakistan embassy's emergency number: 0030-6943850188

Ejaz Ahmed, Community Welfare Attache Wing: 0030-6947656932

Mohammad Tariq, FIA Wing: 0030-6955160682

Mohsin Ali Shah, Counselor Wing: 0030-6955160098

For the identification of the 78 recovered bodies, the spokesperson said the process would take place "through DNA-matching with close family members (parents and children only)".

She requested that families of likely passengers onboard the boat contact Pakistan's mission in Greece on the 24/7 helpline numbers for verification purposes.

"They are also requested to share DNA reports from authenticated laboratories and the identity documents of the passenger at info@pakistanembassy.gr," Baloch added.

Most of the people on board were from Egypt, Syria and Pakistan, Greek officials have said.

'FIA official hand in gloves with trafficker'

The father of Shehryar Sultan, 25, told Reuters that his son was lured into being trafficked to Europe from Libya after being told it would take two to three days.

Shahid Mehmood, 60, said a travel agent charged Rs2.2 million ($7,653) for the trip, with the promise he would earn well in Europe.

"My son was gullible, so he went along with them," Mehmood said on Friday (June 16), as relatives visited him to pay respect after learning that the body of a man who was in the same boat as Sultan had been recovered.

In a conversation with Geo News, Mukhtar Butt said his 27-year-old son Kashif Butt was also among those missing.

He mentioned that Kashif was a father of five who paid Rs2.3 million to a travel agent named Aslam to send him to Italy safely.

"The travel agent belongs to Nowshera Virkan. We had talked about sending Kashif to Italy through legal means. A person belonging to the FIA (Federal Investigation Authority) is also his partner."

What are Greek authorities saying?

The Greek coastguard and government officials say their patrol boats and nearby cargo ships had been shadowing the fishing boat since Tuesday afternoon, after it was spotted by a surveillance plane from Europe's Frontex agency.

They said the trawler had briefly stopped to take on food and water from a Maltese-flagged ship, but that a person on board, speaking English through a satellite phone, had insisted that no further assistance was needed and that those on board wished to continue their journey to Italy.

"From (1230 GMT to 1800 GMT) the merchant marine operations room was in repeated contact with the fishing boat. They steadily repeated that they wished to sail to Italy and did not want any contribution from Greece," the coastguard said.

At 2240 GMT, the trawler notified Athens of engine failure, and it stopped moving. The nearby patrol boat "immediately tried to approach the trawler to determine the problem," the coastguard said.

Twenty-four minutes later, the Greek patrol boat skipper radioed in that the boat had capsized. It sank within 15 minutes at 2:19 am Greek time.

What survivors and critics say

There are mounting questions as to whether the Greek coastguard should have intervened earlier to escort the ageing trawler, clearly packed with people, to safety.

Government spokesman Ilias Siakantaris said there were unconfirmed reports that up to 750 people had been on the boat. Relatives and activists have told AFP that there were at least 125 Syrians were on board.

But the coastguard spokesman suggested the boat might have capsized earlier if they had attempted to intervene.

"You cannot divert a boat with so many people on board by force unless there is cooperation," he said.

Greece's leftist former prime minister Alexis Tsipras said — after talking to survivors at the western port of Kalamata — that the migrants had actually "called for help".

One video showed a survivor on Thursday telling Tsipras that the boat had capsized after the coastguard had attempted to drag it at excessive speed.

"So the Greek coastguard used a rope to drag you, and that is how you sank?" the leftist leader asked.

Government spokesman Siakantaris confirmed Friday that a rope had been thrown to "stabilise" the boat, but that the migrants had refused help, saying, "No help, go Italy."

"There was never an attempt to tie the vessel, neither by us nor any other ship," the coastguard spokesman said Friday.

Reber Hebun, a Syrian refugee based in Germany who travelled to Greece to find his 24-year-old brother Rukayan, passed on what his brother, who survived the disaster, had told him.

"The Greek coastguard did nothing to help them at the beginning, when they were close to them," he told AFP.

"A commercial boat gave out water and food and everybody rushed (forward). The boat became unstable at this moment," his brother told him.

— Additional input from AFP