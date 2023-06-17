Jemima Goldsmith wishes Tyrian White on her birthday

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife and British film producer Jemima Goldsmith on Friday posted a sweet family picture on Instagram to wish Tyrian White a happy birthday.
The picture included Jemima with Tyrian, along with two of her sons — Sulaiman and Kasim. All four could be seen with big smiles in the picture.
"Happiest Birthday to our Tyrian White. We love you so much," wrote the screenwriter.
Jemima usually keeps her Instagram followers updated by posting pictures with Tyrian — who goes by the name Tyrian Khan White on her Instagram.
"Happy Birthday to this brilliant person , I'm lucky enough to call my step daughter. The best company- as illustrated in this photo- I'm pretty much always happy when she's around. And tho' I can't take any credit, she's one of the wisest, bravest, most authentic & impressive people i know. Miss you and love you a lot," Jemima had earlier wished Tyrian along with an adorable selfie on the photo-and-video sharing app.
"Kalashnikov was used to fire at my house. Such tactics won’t work," senior PPP politician says
"A press without restrictions plays an important role in helping democratic forces evolve," says Miller
Fishermen in Badin will return to their villages from today, while rain is expected in district within next 24 hours.
PPP leaders told Bilawal regarding Punjab interim government's indifference, saying that their requests are not being...
The landfall process is expected to continue till midnight, says PMD
"Our people-to-people ties bind our countries together in common partnership, which I'll be aiming to strengthen...