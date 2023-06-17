Jemima Goldsmith wishes Tyrian White on her birthday

British film producer Jemima Goldsmith (right) and Tyrian White (left). — Instagram/khanjemima

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife and British film producer Jemima Goldsmith on Friday posted a sweet family picture on Instagram to wish Tyrian White a happy birthday.



The picture included Jemima with Tyrian, along with two of her sons — Sulaiman and Kasim. All four could be seen with big smiles in the picture.

"Happiest Birthday to our Tyrian White. We love you so much," wrote the screenwriter.



Jemima usually keeps her Instagram followers updated by posting pictures with Tyrian — who goes by the name Tyrian Khan White on her Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to this brilliant person , I'm lucky enough to call my step daughter. The best company- as illustrated in this photo- I'm pretty much always happy when she's around. And tho' I can't take any credit, she's one of the wisest, bravest, most authentic & impressive people i know. Miss you and love you a lot," Jemima had earlier wished Tyrian along with an adorable selfie on the photo-and-video sharing app.