Police officials escort the arrested ex-PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry (C) to present him before a court in Lahore on January 25, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: A local court in the federal capital decided on Saturday to frame charges against former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on June 24, in a case related to his threatening remarks against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials.



Fawad, who is an ex-close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, is facing sedition charges for publicly “threatening” the members of the electoral body during a media talk outside the former prime minister's Lahore residence in January.

He was arrested in Lahore on January 25, the same day he made the remarks but was allowed to walk free when an additional sessions court approved his bail on February 1.

For today's hearing, the court summoned Fawad and his bail guarantor in person after the ex-PTI leader skipped the last couple of hearings.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra made the announcement to frame the charges against the former federal minister.

During the hearing, the court provided copies of the case to Fawad and directed him to ensure his presence at the next hearing as well.

The hearing was then adjourned till June 24.

The former PTI bigwig is among the various senior leaders who parted ways with the party and its chief in the condemnation of May 9 violent protests.

The case

Islamabad Police registered a case against Fawad at the Kohsar Police Station in the federal capital on the complaint of ECP Secretary Omer Hamid Khan.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged against him for using threatening language against the ECP and its members, under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In his speech outside Khan's residence in Lahore, Fawad warned the ECP, its members and their families, according to the FIR.

The FIR states that Fawad said that the status of the election commission was reduced to that of a "munshi [clerk]".

Fawad said that those who become part of the caretaker government will be pursued until they are punished. He had said that the people sitting in the government would be pursued to their houses.