Prince Harry’s’ bloodstream hums with righteous hurts and too much green tea’

Prince Harry is reportedly turning ‘resentments and emotional wounds’ into ‘multimillion-dollar commercial concern’

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims against Prince Harry.

According to News.com.au she said, “Harry’s TV pouting and the interviews and the TV show and the book and the podcasts show the duke’s transformation from cheery, diligent royal doer to a man whose bloodstream now seems to hum with righteous hurts and too much green tea.”

“He has taken the sorts of resentments and emotional wounds best dealt within the four walls of a therapist’s stylishly neutral office and instead turned them into a multimillion-dollar commercial concern – catharsis meets cashola.”

Not to mention with everything happening within the fold, from King Charles’ assentation to the loss of Queen Elizbeth, Prince Harry seems ‘more intent than ever’ to continue to offer his legal “buffet of truth.”