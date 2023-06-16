Pakistani journalists should be allowed to 'do their work': US State Dept

Following the registration of cases against several journalists and anchorpersons for their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots, the United States said that journalists in Pakistan should be allowed to cover the ongoing events and do their work freely.
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, during a press briefing in Washington, said: "I would say that we generally urge all governments to respect the role of journalists and media."
Noting that the press performs a critical function in democratic societies, Miller said: "We expect that journalists covering the events in Pakistan should all be allowed to do their work."
The spokesperson noted that a press without restrictions plays an important role in helping democratic forces evolve.
"A free and independent press is a vital, core institution that undergirds healthy democracies by ensuring that electorates can make informed decisions and holding government officials accountable."
In response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's allegations against the United States, the department reiterated its rejection.
"I would say that we've spoken [about] this in the past. Those allegations are absolutely false," the State Department spokesperson noted.
"Pakistani politics are a matter for the Pakistani people to decide, pursuant to their own constitution and laws."
"They are not a matter for the United States Government," he added.
In March 2022, the PTI chief claimed that the US was plotting to oust him and continued with the tirade even after being voted out of office.
But the tirade ended when he later blamed former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa for his removal from office.
