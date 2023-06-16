PPP raises concerns as Punjab govt ignore their requests

(From left) PPP leaders Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari along with PML-N leaders Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz can be seen discussing issues during a meeting on February 5, 2022. — Twitter/MediaCellPPP

The ruling coalition at the Centre seems to be facing problems as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has grown differences with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over administrative issues in Punjab, sources said.

The PPP leaders complained to party chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari that the Punjab caretaker government was not entertaining their requests regarding administrative issues in the province, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

The PPP members shared their concerns with Bilawal regarding the Punjab interim government, saying that their requests are not being heeded by officials in the province.

They said Punjab officials made a "hundred excuses" whenever asked for anything, insiders said.

The PPP members, as per the sources, said they could not even get a patchwork on the road done, let alone get a Station House Officer (SHO) transferred within the province.

On the other hand, they said the PML-N leaders' requests get resolved in no time by the Punjab bureaucracy.

Moreover, the disgruntled party leaders said the former principal secretary of the prime minister is now a secretary of Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi “who does not resolve our issues”.

They added that the banners put up for Zardari's welcome were also removed by the provincial authorities.

Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker CM Naqvi has suddenly left for Dubai, with sources saying he is likely to meet Zardari, who is there for an eye operation.