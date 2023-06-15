Pakistan, Russia to exchange statistical data on mutual trade

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation Shafqat Ali Khan (left) signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Pakistan Customs and the Federal Customs Service (Russian Federation) on June 15, 2023. — Provided

Pakistan and Russia on Thursday agreed to exchange statistical data on mutual trade and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the customs departments of both countries.



The MoU ceremony was held on the sidelines of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum between the Pakistan Customs and the Federal Customs Service (Russian Federation), said the statement by the Embassy of Pakistan in Russia.

The memorandum was signed by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russian Federation Shafqat Ali Khan while Secretary of Commerce Muhammad Saleh Farooqi witnessed the ceremony.



In order to implement this memorandum, both parties will cooperate in the sphere of exchange of information on the methodology used for the maintenance of foreign trade statistics, its significant changes, as well as the exchange of statistical data on mutual trade, except data not subject to disclosure or constituting a state or commercial secret.

​The purpose of the exchange of information on the methodology used for the maintenance of foreign trade statistics, as well as the exchange of statistical data defined in this memorandum, will be to provide both sides with the necessary information on mutual trade.