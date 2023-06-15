Pakistan, Russia to exchange statistical data on mutual trade

Pakistan and Russia on Thursday agreed to exchange statistical data on mutual trade and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the customs departments of both countries.
The MoU ceremony was held on the sidelines of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum between the Pakistan Customs and the Federal Customs Service (Russian Federation), said the statement by the Embassy of Pakistan in Russia.
The memorandum was signed by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russian Federation Shafqat Ali Khan while Secretary of Commerce Muhammad Saleh Farooqi witnessed the ceremony.
In order to implement this memorandum, both parties will cooperate in the sphere of exchange of information on the methodology used for the maintenance of foreign trade statistics, its significant changes, as well as the exchange of statistical data on mutual trade, except data not subject to disclosure or constituting a state or commercial secret.
The purpose of the exchange of information on the methodology used for the maintenance of foreign trade statistics, as well as the exchange of statistical data defined in this memorandum, will be to provide both sides with the necessary information on mutual trade.
Despite the recurving of cyclone Biparjoy authorities are urging citizens to remain on alert
Climate minister says small aircraft operations have been suspended at Karachi airport due to cyclone
Pakistan government hosted several sites of religious significance for the Jainism faith last month
“JCP meeting headed by CJP Bandial approved Pesahwar CJ’s elevation to the Supreme Court”, say sources
"The flight schedules of the airlines may be disrupted during bad weather," CAA spokesperson clarifies
Case registered under sections of sedition and terrorism on citizen's complaint