Pakistan rolls back COVID restrictions for air travellers

Passengers queued up for body check at an airport in Pakistan. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Pakistan has scraped off the COVID-related restrictions for air travellers, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) notified on Thursday.

A notification issued in this regard stated that the requirements to show the COVID-19 vaccination and testing evidence while travelling to and from Pakistan have been abolished per National Command and Operations Center's advice.

As per the notification, the requirement of presenting a COVID-19 vaccine certificate at the time of arrival and presenting a negative PCR Report before boarding flights or upon arrival has been abolished for all inbound passengers.

Moreover, the condition of 2% screening for COVID-19 of passengers travelling from the UK, Gulf, and other countries has also been abolished.

"As informed by the National Command and Operations Center, the following decisions concerning inbound passengers to Pakistan will be applicable from immediate effect and until further orders," the notification stated.

Pakistan had imposed strict COVID-related restrictions and requirements when the pandemic first surfaced in the world under the global cause to prevent the spread.

The restrictions were eased and re-imposed several times in between as per the COVID situation in and outside of the country, which caused heavy financial losses to the airline services.