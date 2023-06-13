Sindh exams cancelled as cyclone Biparjoy approaches

Students are pictured during annual board examinations. — APP/File

In view of the Very Severe Cyclonic System (VSCS) Biparjoy, the Sindh government has decided to cancel all the examinations in the province from tomorrow (Wednesday) till the end of the storm.

Karachi's Assistant Commissioner Abid Qamar Shaikh issued a notification in this regard. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Karachi and India's Gujarat on Thursday (June 15).

"All examinations, education seminars, summer camps and education-related activities may be cancelled/rescheduled from 14th June 2023 till the end of the storm to avoid any loss of human lives and inconvenience to the general public."

The notification said that the cyclone is likely to hit the coastal areas of Karachi Division and cause torrential rains or storms in the city.

According to the Pakistan Meteorologist Department (PMD)'s latest advisory, the cyclone over the northeast Arabian Sea has moved further north-northwestward during the last six hours.

Biparjoy now lies about 410km south of Karachi, 400km south of Thatta, near Latitude 21.2°N and Longitude 66.6°E.

The Met Office said that the maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160kmph gusts 180kmph around the system centre and sea conditions are phenomenal around the system centre with a maximum wave height of 30 feet.