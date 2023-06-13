5.6 magnitude quake jolts Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar

A moderate earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hit Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and other Pakistani cities on Tuesday forcing people to rush out of their homes and offices.
In Punjab, the tremors were felt in Shakar Garh, Chichawatni, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Zafarwal and Murree. The quake hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Abbottabad, Swabi, and Swat areas.
Meanwhile, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the tremors were felt in Bagh, DhirKot, and Muzaffarabad areas.
Sarah Batool Haider, an Islamabad-based journalist, said the tremors were felt for a short time, resulting in people rushing out of their offices.
"It was horrifying as this was the second time a quake hit the capital within a short gap," Haider added.
According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake originated at 1:04pm, with its depth at 10 kilometres.
The quake's epicenter was Eastern Kashmir, the PMD said, with its longitude at 75.97 E and latitude at 33.32 N.
No loss of life has been reported so far from the quake.
The quake was felt in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) and other parts of India, including New Delhi.
