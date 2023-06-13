Cyclone Biparjoy: Karachi DHA advises residents to evacuate

Policemen instruct people to vacate a beach before the due onset of cyclone Biparjoy in Karachi on June 12, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: The metropolis on Tuesday braced itself for cyclone Biparjoy as the sea level along the shoreline increased and the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) residents were told to evacuate to safer places.

The cyclone — which has now weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) — has moved closer and is currently at a distance of about 470km south of Karachi.

Under the influence of the cyclonic system, the weather department said, dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls accompanied by squally winds of 60-80 Kmph are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad and other Sindh cities from 14 -16 June.

Moreover, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman on Tuesday announced that Karcahi "will likely" face urban flooding given the scale and intensity of the winds.

Taking to Twitter, the senator wrote: "#BiparjoyCyclone is real. Without panicking, people need to take @pdmasindhpk and @PDMABalochistan advisories seriously for the coastal areas.

"So far it has reduced intensity only for Balochistan side am told but it is highly unpredictable so please do NOT take it casually.

"It is varying in intensity but caution is crucial, esp near the Sindh coast. Karachi will likely face urban flooding given the scale & intensity of winds. Precautionary evacuations in Seaview areas have begun. We will keep you updated."

Provincial authorities are on high alert, and an emergency has been declared in relevant departments, including health, civic agencies, and rescue services, to deal with the situation.



Evacuation notice

In an important announcement on its social media, the DHA issued an evacuation notice for its residents, urging them to move toward safer places.

“In light of the impending cyclone and the safety and well-being of our community members being our top priority, we would like to inform you that a voluntary evacuation is recommended for DHA residents from 13th June 2023 till the situation gets settled,” it said.

The notice added that this precautionary measure ensures everyone's safety until the cyclone situation is resolved.

Rain expected later today

The weather in the port city is likely to remain humid and hot, with dusty winds expected to blow in the city, the meteorological department said, adding that there are also chances of rain with thunder in the afternoon or the evening.

The weather forecast department also shared: "The mercury reached 32°C in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to be 37°C-39°C."

While the minimum temperature recorded in the city is 30.5°C, the percentage of humidity in the air is 58%.