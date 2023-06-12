One terrorist gunned down, two injured in North Waziristan gunbattle

Pakistan Army troops travelling in a military vehicle. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist was gunned down and two injured in a gunbattler that took place between security forces and miscreants in Spinwam's general area in North Waziristan District, the military's media wing said in a statement.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists were killed and injured after the troops engaged with them at their location. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.

“The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens,” said the ISPR. It added that residents of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

The engagement with the terrorists came a day after armed forces gunned down three terrorists while four others were injured in a gunbattle in the general Miran Shah area in North Waziristan district, the ISPR had said.

The military's media wing stated that the soldiers fought gallantly but three of them were martyred in the intense exchange of fire that took place on the night between June 9 and 10.

"Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly three terrorists were sent to hell, while four terrorists were injured. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists," a statement released by the ISPR read.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Subedar Asghar Ali, 40, Sepoy Naseem Khan, 26, and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman, 22.

The ISPR further said that a sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it reiterated.