Aleem Khan appointed Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party president

Jahangir Khan Tareen addresses a press conference alongside Aleem Khan and other leaders in Lahore on June 8, 2023. — PPI

Senior politician and former minister Abdul Aleem Khan has been appointed as president of the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) — the new home of most Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters — by Jahangir Khan Tareen, the founder of the party.



Taking to his official Twitter handle, Tareen — a sugar baron and once the close confidant of PTI Chairman Imran Khan — named PTI defectors Aamir Mehmood Kiyani and Awn Chaudhary as secretary general and additional secretary general, respectively. Chaudhary was also appointed as the spokesperson for the party.

Amid the ongoing crackdown against the PTI leadership following the May 9 mayhem, Tareen on June 8 officially launched his political party called the IPP.

“We are laying a foundation of a new political party — Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party,” announced Tareen at a press conference flanked by former PTI leaders including Aleem Khan, Imran Ismail and others on Thursday.

Tareen, who played a major in the formation of the PTI –led government in 2018, said that he joined politics to play his role for the betterment of the country.

“We have gathered at one platform to make joint efforts to lift the country out of this quagmire,” he said, adding that the country needed a political leadership which could resolve all prevailing issues including social, economic and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was disqualified for life after Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that he was found guilty in assets beyond means case. He was disqualified for concealing his 12-acre Hyde House property in the United Kingdom (UK) in his nomination papers before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The apex court's bench found Tareen to be dishonest under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and Section 99 of the Representation of People Act (ROPA).

Tareen likely to meet Sharif in London sojourn

Days after officially forming the political party, the IPP founder left for the United Kingdon on Sunday amid speculations that he would hold meetings with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

According to sources, Tareen is expected to stay in the UK for over a week, during which he will hold meetings with the overseas Pakistanis and have his medical check-up.

Tareen had brushed aside the impression that his party was formed to replace the PTI, saying the IPP would work only to develop the country.

He had expressed sorrow that despite making efforts while in the PTI, his new comrades could not work hard to materialise the PTI manifesto and disappointed the people.

The seasoned leader had expressed confidence that more politicians would join the IPP in the coming days, and the party would try its best to resolve the economic mess and divisions in the nation.