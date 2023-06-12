Karachi weather update: Port city to remain hot, humid today

People bathing in a canal to cool themselves during extreme heat wave in Karachi on May 11, 2022. — Online

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Monday that Karachi is likely to remain hot and humid today, with maximum temperatures rising to 39°C to 41°C.

"The mercury reached 34°C in Karachi in the morning," the department said.

According to the weather forecast department, the port city's weather is being influenced by the unpredictable cyclone Biparjoy — which is likely to hit the coastlines of Sindh on June 15.

While the maximum temperature in the city is likely to be 39°C to 41°C, the minimum temperature was recorded at 30°C, the forecast further added.



"The percentage of humidity in the air is 41%," the department said, adding that the speed of the wind blowing from the southeast is 18kmph (kilometres per hour).

Furthermore, Dr Sardar Sarfaraz — the chief meteorologist of PMD in Sindh — said that the possibility of heavy rainfall in a single spell cannot be ruled out.

"50-60mm (millimetres) or more of rain is expected in Karachi, he said, adding that the intensity of storms is increasing due to climate change.

"It may take 3-4 days for Biparjoy's intensity to subside after it hits," he predicted.

The weather department further shared that during the next twelve hours, very hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, dust with thunderstorms and rain with isolated hailstorms are likely in Kashmir, Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North East Balochistan, and lower Sindh.

Meanwhile, Thatta, Sajawal, Badin, and Mirpurkhas may receive 200-300mm of rain, the chief meteorologist said.