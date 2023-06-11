Retired soldiers to be hired by Islamabad police

The picture shows Islamabad police personnel in this undated photo. — AFP/File

The Islamabad police will hire military veterans in different fields of the force, Geo News reported Sunday.

About 200 retired experienced soldiers will be recruited in the Islamabad police force initially, as per the sources.

The educational qualification for recruitment will be till matriculation while the age limit is set till 42 years, said the sources, adding that a character certificate, national identity card (NIC), and educational credentials are mandatory for the recruitment.



They added that the retired soldiers will be deployed at sensitive buildings and red zone for security purposes.

A day earlier, the Islamabad administration asked the interior ministry to call back the Pakistan Army troops a month after they were deployed in a bid to deal with the law and order situation following former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest on May 9.

On May 10, the military was called in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad to maintain the deteriorating law and order situation after the protests erupted countrywide.

The nearly three-day-long protests also claimed at least eight lives and injured dozens of others with the incumbent coalition government suspending internet services and deploying army troops to maintain law and order situation.

In a letter to the Ministry of Interior, the chief commissioner of Islamabad said that the situation in the capital was "satisfactory".

“The situation is now satisfactory in the ICT (Islamabad Capital Territory) and it is, therefore, requested that the requisition made vide the referred letter may be de-notified, in the best interest of the public,” the letter said.