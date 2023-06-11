How safe is a trip to Karachi's largest cattle market?

The cattle sellers await buyers at the Super Highway mandi in Karachi. — AFP/File

As the festival of Eid ul Adha draws near, the number of people heading towards Karachi's cattle market is increasing. However, reports regarding the safety of the Maweshi mandi visitors are making rounds on social media.



The largest cattle market in the country is housed in the port city every year on Eid ul Adha for the sale of sacrificial animals. The market used to be set up near Sohrab Goth along the Super Highway, but this time the venue has been changed to 700 acres of land along the Northern Bypass.

A Geo News' team investigated the matter of security by visiting site and surrounding areas, finding out that these reports are not true.

The authorities said that false propaganda was being created on social media regarding the cattle market as nothing is found when such videos and reports are investigated. Meanwhile, the cattle market administration said that a specific faction was involved in this propaganda.

Police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have been contacted in this regard, they added.

The site of the cattle market comes in the domain of three police stations, including Manghopir, Surjani Town and SITE Super Highway.

Security arrangements have been made in and outside the cattle markets with around 200 cops deployed around the site and a police mobile van or a check-post present at every 500 kilometres distance.

Moreover, streetlights have been propped up in an area of 1km from the site, while banks and ATM facilities have also been ensured near the market.

The authorities have requested the citizens willing to visit the cattle market take Northern Bypass, Surjani Link Road or Maymar Mor instead of shortcuts and undeveloped roads.