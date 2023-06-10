Federal govt asked to recall army deployed after May 9 chaos

PTI activists and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan clash with policemen during a protest against the arrest of their leader, in Islamabad on May 10, 2023. — AFP

A month after the army was deployed to tackle the deteriorating situation of the country after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest, Punjab and the Islamabad administration asked the interior ministry to recall the troops.

The military was called in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad on May 10 to maintain the law and order situation in the country after violent protests erupted which claimed at least eight lives and injured dozens.

The nearly three-day-long protests led to the incumbent coalition government suspending internet services and deploying army troops in the country. The demonstrators also stormed military installations including the General Headquarters and Jinnah House.

In a letter to the Ministry of Interior, the chief commissioner of Islamabad said that the situation in the capital was "satisfactory".

“The situation is now satisfactory in the ICT (Islamabad federal territory) and it is, therefore, requested that the requisition made vide the referred letter may be de-notified, in the best interest of the public,” the letter said.

Similarly, the Punjab government also withdrew the order for the deployment of armed forces in the province.