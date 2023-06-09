Budget 2023-24: Macroeconomic indicators for upcoming fiscal year

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Friday tabled the federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, which aims to kill to bird with one stone — wooing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and providing relief to a population heavily burdened by increasing inflation.
The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government, in the latest Budget Strategy Paper, has issued growth targets for the upcoming fiscal year.
These macroeconomic and fiscal indicators include:
GDP: Rs108.5 trillion
Inflation: 21%
Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) taxes: 8.7% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Overall deficit: -6.5% GDP
Overall primary balance: 0.4% GDP
Public debt: 66.5% of GDP
Current account deficit: $6 billion
FinMin Dar — who took charge of the finance ministry in September last year — noted that despite the economic challenges confronting Pakistan, the coalition parties still came into power.
"We took and are still taking tough decisions which rescued the economy from default," he said while presenting the budget.
He further added that although the nation had suffered massive losses of $30 billion due to unprecedented floods, the government is bidding to resume the IMF programme and take the country on the road of development.
"We have completed all the prerequisites of the ninth IMF review [...] we are hoping to reach an agreement with the IMF," the minister told the members of the lower house.
"I would like to reiterate what we have said in the past, that Pakistan is a country of laws," FO spox says
Sources say Jahangeer Tareen set to announce new party named “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” today
Tropical cyclone in Arabian Sea lies at a distance of about 1,200 kilometres south of Karachi
Both law enforcers — Umra Khan and Ashraf — were shot near Mingora's Sabzi Mandi area in the morning hours
“Tech, oil, gas and other sectors provide a solid base for robust business linkages, bring our people closer" Masood...
Three nations agree to institutionalise trilateral consultations on counter-terrorism