Expats involved in May 9 attacks to be probed

PTI activists and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan, clash with police during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Peshawar on May 10, 2023. — AFP

All those Pakistani expatriates who were involved in the May 9 incidents — the day on which violent protests erupted after former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest — will be probed by the government, according to sources privy to the development.



The sources said that the government has decided to expand the investigation and proceed against those who are found to be involved in the instigation, glorification and support — physical, moral and financial — of the incidents on May 9.

"In this regard, the relevant data of more than 500 Pakistanis has been collected. Their call records, social media activity, travel history, financial transactions, immigration status, and other relevant data have also been analysed."

Moreover, the government shall initiate criminal proceedings against all those involved, and the relevant foreign governments will be contacted for handing over the culprits, the sources shared.



Their legal status in the host countries, mode of entry and pending dual nationality applications shall also be made part of the proceedings, they said. In this regard, the host countries will be informed accordingly.

On May 9, protests were triggered countrywide after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was arrested in the £190 million settlement case which led to the deaths of at least 10 people and injured several others, prompting the authorities to arrest thousands of PTI workers.

Following the attacks, over 80 PTI workers and leaders — including Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Imran Ismail, and Ali Zaidi — left the former ruling party, condemning the May 9 attacks amid a countrywide crackdown on them.