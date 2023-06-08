After exit from PTI, Fawad, Zaidi, Imran to 'unite' under Jahangir Tareen

Jahangir Tareen (centre) greets ex-PTI members at Aleem Khan's residence in Lahore on June 7, 2023. Twitter/@SHABAZGIL

Big names from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, and Ali Zaidi — along with several others who have quit the party are likely to join hands with Jahangir Khan Tareen as a brand-new party emerges.



Tareen is set to announce the launch of his party named “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” later today, sources said and has also been successful in wooing PTI defectors after the mass exodus from the former ruling party.

Over 100 leaders from across the country participated in a dinner hosted by Aleem Khan at his residence Tareen and his group's honour.

According to the sources, the new party will be announced at a local hotel in Lahore and Tareen will be its patron-in-chief.

Apart from Zaidi and Imran, Mahmood Baqi Moulvi and Jai Parkash were two of the ex-PTI leaders from Sindh present at the dinner.

Former PTI leaders present at the huddle, who according to sources will join the new party, include Murad Raas, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Muhammad Zaheer-ud-Din Khan Alizai, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial, Chaudhry Muhammad Norez Shakoor, former secretary general Aamir Kayani, Javed Ansari, Tariq Abdullah, Syed Ghazi Gulab Jamal and Ajmal Khan Wazir from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Moreover, Rafaqat Gillani, ex-MPA from Chishtian, Mumtaz Mehravi and ex-MPA from Sahiwal, Meher Irshad Kathia. From Nankana Sahib, Mian Usman Ashraf and Major (retd) Khurram Rokhri also announced joining the Tareen party.

It is interesting that at the time of their resignations, several of the defectors had announced in press conferences that they were quitting or "taking a break" from politics.

However, during the dinner yesterday, when Tareen announced the formation of the party, the PTI defectors expressed full confidence in Tareen.

The sugar mogul, who was disqualified from contesting for a public office for life by the Supreme Court and was in oblivion, became active once more following the May 9 mayhem and its fallout.

On May 9, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

Following Khan's detention, his supporters took to the streets and attacked important military installations including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander's House, commonly known as the Jinnah House.

Multiple PTI leaders were arrested under Maintenance of Public Order laws and jailed which led to a mass exodus of PTI leaders.

In a bid to take advantage of these resignations, it was reported that Tareen is likely to announce a new party, mostly comprising the former ruling party’s defectors.

The development was first reported after a luncheon was hosted in honour of Tareen and his aides at the residence of former PTI leader Aleem.