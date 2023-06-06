Pakistani designer creates beautiful dress for Netherlands' Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands (left) wearing Pakistani fashion designer Mahpara Khan's (right) dress at Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah's wedding. — Instagram//www.mahparakhan.com

Pakistani designer Mahpara Khan made the nation proud as she had the opportunity to design a dress for Queen Maxima of the Netherlands who wore it at a Jordanian royal wedding.

The queen of the Netherlands opted to wear the beautiful dress at the royal wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Saudi citizen Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif.

The Embassy of Pakistan in the Netherlands, on its official Twitter handle, wrote: "Glad to know HRH Queen Maxima of the Netherlands chose Pakistani designer Mahpara khan to craft her dress for wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan!"



"[Pakistani] creative industry is reaching a global audience for its attention to detail, creativity and intricacy of work," the embassy wrote on the microblogging site.

Meanwhile, Khan also shared pictures of the Queen on her Instagram account, saying she had the privilege of designing a custom-crafted formal for Queen Maxima.

"The design features Mughal patterns fused with traditional dapka, naqshi, resham and gota work," she added.



Feeling proud of herself and her achievement, the designer further wrote: "I take immense pride in the fact that the craftsmanship and creativity of Pakistan and its artisans was represented on a global scale alongside of the likes of fashion giants such as Elie Saab, Jenny Packham, Prada and others."

She hoped that more artists in the South Asian country are featured globally. The designer garnered a lot of appreciation and praise for her work from social media users.