'PTI na bunno', Reham Khan tells PML-N leader

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram/@officialrehamkhan

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan hit back at a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader after he passed an unnecessary comment on her picture with her husband.



Reham shared a picture on her social media account in which she could be seen pulling her husband inside a shop with a sign "No pets allowed, husbands okay (leash optional)".

PML-N's former member of the provincial assembly Chaudhry Ashfaq, shared her picture and wrote: "No Pets allowed. You stand outside." His comment apparently suggested that he was calling Reham a "pet".



— Twitter/@RehamKhan1

Responding to the PML-N leader's irrelevant comment, the journalist — who is the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan — said that she was pulling her husband inside the shop as it read "husbands okay".

"It literally reads 'Husbands okay'. I’m literally pulling him in. PMLN walo PTI na bunno," Reham wrote.



However, soon after the PML-N MPA shared Reham's picture, social media users started bashing him and asked him to delete the picture as it was "gross".

Following the criticism, Ashfaq deleted the picture from his Twitter account.

Last year in December, Reham announced her third marriage with Mirza Bilal.

"We tied the knot in a simple Nikkah ceremony in Seattle. My husband @mirzabilal__ refuses to wear gold as per Muslim tradition," she captioned the picture.

Her second marriage with Khan lasted for barely 10 months. The couple got married in 2014 and were divorced in 2015.

Later, Reham published her autobiography in 2018 titled Reham Khan which revolved around her marriage with Imran Khan — the former prime minister who was voted out of power through a no-confidence motion in April last year.

After her divorce from Khan, the PTI supporters continue to criticise Reham.