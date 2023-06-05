Private schools banned from hosting summer camps in Lahore

A representational image of kids involved in art activities. — Twitter/@PakTurkMaarif

The Lahore District Education Authority on Monday said that all private schools in the Punjab capital city are banned from hosting summer camps and conducting examinations this year.

In a statement released by the authority's CEO Pervaiz Akhtar, committees have been constituted at tehsil and centre level teams consisting of three district education officers (DEOs), 12 deputy DEOs, and 50 assistant education officers (AEOs).



The teams will submit reports on a daily basis, said the body's chief executive said, directing that the orders of the Punjab School Education Department should be implemented.



"There will be a ban on conducting any type of exams during the holidays. The teams will visit their respective areas in the Lahore district and strict action will be taken against those to violate the orders," he added.

Akhtar further said that there will be a ban on all kinds of curricular and extra-curricular activities in schools during the holidays.

He said that the parents can file a complaint in the CEO's Education Office complaint cell.