Police to take action against car tax defaulters!

A traffic police car lifter lifts a vehicle that was parked in a no-parking area causing hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic at Saddar's Regal Chowk in Karachi on April 3, 2023. — PPI

KARACHI: Sindh Excise and Taxation Department is going to launch a road-checking campaign to nab tax-defaulting vehicles from 5 June (today) across the province.

The road-checking campaign would continue until 16 June.

The teams of the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department will check the vehicles at more than 30 places in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla had requested the owners of tax-defaulting vehicles to deposit their taxes immediately.

He asked them to take the advantage of online tax depositing facility.