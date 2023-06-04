Karachi weather forecast for next 24 hours

A representational image. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday issued Karachi's weather forecast for the next 24 hours, forecasting hot and humid atmospheric conditions in the port city.



As per the Met Office, the highest temperature during the next 24 hours will be recorded between 35-37 degrees Celcius. Currently, the humidity level in the atmosphere is 62% under the ongoing hot spell, while the south-westerly winds are blowing at the speed of 14 kilometres per hour in Karachi.

As per PMD's weather update on Balochistan, the province is witnessing clear and moderate to dry atmospheric conditions.

The weather in the northern and northeastern parts of Balochistan is dry and moderate while in the southern and central parts, it is a bit hotter.

Meanwhile, the weekly weather outlook for the country suggests that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in southern parts throughout the next seven days.

Isolated rain and thunderstorm are likely in parts of northeast Balochistan, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining areas.