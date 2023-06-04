Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Bannu

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred while as many terrorists killed in an exchange of fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.
The military’s media wing said in a statement that gun battle between troops and terrorists took place in Jani Khel area of the district.
“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location, resultantly 2 terrorists were sent to hell,” it added.
However, during intense exchange of fire, 40-year-old Naib Subedar Ghulam Murtaza, resident of District Bahawalpur, and 41-year-old Havildar Muhammad Anwar, resident of District Sialkot, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat [martyrdom], the statement said.
The military’s media wing said sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.
“Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.
