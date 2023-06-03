'Important milestone': ECP launches new website

The ECP's new website. — ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has launched a new website with a "friendly interface" that will enhance transparency, efficiency and public participation in the electoral process, a press release from the commission stated.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the electoral watchdog announced the website was an "important milestone" that will enable citizens to stay informed and get in touch with ECP through social media channels.

The friendly interface of the website aimed at providing citizens easy access to important information, a press release from the commission said Friday.

During the inauguration ceremony, the election commissioner expressed satisfaction over the efforts made by the IT team for the accomplishment of the task.

One of the key features of the new website is its integration with social media platforms which will enable citizens to stay informed and get in touch with ECP through social media platforms.

The ECP termed the initiative an "important milestone" and urged all citizens to use the innovative website of ECP — www.ecp.gov.pk.