Saturday June 03, 2023
PTI President Parvez Elahi to be produced in Gujranwala court soon

Elahi was brought to ACE's regional office in Gujranwala from Lahore earlier this morning

By Web Desk
June 03, 2023
Parvez Elahi is being escorted to the anti-corruption court by guards on June 2, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi will shortly be produced before a court in Gujranwala by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials.

Elahi was brought to ACE's regional office in Gujranwala from Lahore earlier this morning.

A special judge of the anti-corruption court in Lahore issued, yesterday, non-bailable arrest warrants for the PTI president and ordered authorities to produce him by June 2. 

However, minutes after his release, he was re-arrested in a corruption case registered against him in Gujranwala by ACE Punjab.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon...