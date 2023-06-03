PTI President Parvez Elahi to be produced in Gujranwala court soon

Parvez Elahi is being escorted to the anti-corruption court by guards on June 2, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi will shortly be produced before a court in Gujranwala by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials.

Elahi was brought to ACE's regional office in Gujranwala from Lahore earlier this morning.

A special judge of the anti-corruption court in Lahore issued, yesterday, non-bailable arrest warrants for the PTI president and ordered authorities to produce him by June 2.

However, minutes after his release, he was re-arrested in a corruption case registered against him in Gujranwala by ACE Punjab.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon...