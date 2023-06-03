PTI President Parvez Elahi to be produced in Gujranwala court soon

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi will shortly be produced before a court in Gujranwala by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials.
Elahi was brought to ACE's regional office in Gujranwala from Lahore earlier this morning.
A special judge of the anti-corruption court in Lahore issued, yesterday, non-bailable arrest warrants for the PTI president and ordered authorities to produce him by June 2.
However, minutes after his release, he was re-arrested in a corruption case registered against him in Gujranwala by ACE Punjab.
This is a developing story and will be updated soon...
"If you seriously want to negotiate, then the negotiations will be held only with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif," he...
"Our meeting with Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the jail was encouraging and its results would be revealed within two days,"...
The department has nothing to do with this fake office order, the govt tweeted
HRCP demands his safe recovery, accountability of abductors
PTI's KP chapter president announces his decision in a brief press conference late night
"PTI chief making allegations of "rights abuses" just to distract attention from tragic events of May 9," says Premier...