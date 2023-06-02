Two terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan exchange of fire

Army personnel travelling in a military vehicle. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: At least two terrorists were killed in a shootout by security forces in the North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

As per the military’s media wing, the exchange of fire took place in the general area of Dossali in North Waziristan District on Thursday. It added that the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and sealed all possible escape routes which led to the killing of the two terrorists.

The ISPR also said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists. It added that the miscreants were “actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens”.

The sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area,” the army's media wing added.

The shootout comes two days after a soldier was martyred as security forces thwarted terrorists' attempt to disrupt the ongoing polio campaign in the North Waziristan District.

According to the ISPR, terrorists fired on the members of a polio team, employed in the general area Spinwam of North Waziristan.

However, the security forces deployed with the team “effectively engaged terrorists' location ensuring the safety of all members of the team and extricated them unharmed”.

The martyred soldier was identified as 25-year-old Sepoy Saqib Ur Rehman of District Mardan.

The ISPR also said that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”