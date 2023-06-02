Fake: Punjab govt denies viral notifcation urging 'Twitter propaganda'

Twitter logo is seen on a phone. — AFP/File

Directorate General Public Relations of the Punjab government has declared that the viral notification urging “all DGPR officers … to create their [Twitter] accounts with [Twitter ids] other than with their own or office names” is fake.

Taking to their official Twitter handle on Thursday, the Punjab government announced that: “A letter from the Public Relations Department of Punjab is circulating on social media, which is completely fake in its text and structure.”

The tweet further added: “The department has nothing to do with this fake office order. Some elements want to fulfil their nefarious purposes under its guise. There is no official stamp on this fake letter either.”

Recently, a notification allegedly from the department in question began to make rounds on social media, earning the ire of a number of tweeps.

“The competent authority has directed all DGPR officers posted at HQs office, Divisions and districts to create their tweeter accounts with tweeter Id other than with their own or office names. (For example "love Pakistan", "Pakistan Zindabad", "Beautyful Pakistan", "Pak Dharti", "Brave People" etc). The task may be accomplished till tomorrow on June, 02, 2023 positively. It may be treated as top priority. The new tweeter Ids may be shared with under signed at 0333-4969316 in box.”

Various journalists and Twitter users reshared the document, coming down hard on the government for using state machinery to create Twitter propaganda.

However, the spelling inconsistencies along with errors in the dates written in the notification are glaring mistakes. Moreover, the document carries no stamp from the relevant bodies.