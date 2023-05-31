FM Bilawal visits Jordan to join ‘royal wedding’ celebrations

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari — Twitter/FIle

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday embarked on an official visit to Jordan and Iraq, the state-run APP quoted the Foreign Office as saying.



In the first leg of the visit, the foreign minister will travel to Jordan to attend the royal wedding at the invitation of Royal family of Jordan, the statement added.

Jordan is gearing up for Crown Prince Hussein's wedding on Thursday, an event already greeted with fireworks, concerts and social media frenzy in the usually quiet desert kingdom.

The eldest son of King Abdullah II will marry Saudi fiancee Rajwa Al Saif at the grand royal wedding with regional monarchs, US First Lady Jill Biden and the king of the Netherlands among the guests.

On the big day for the Hashemite kingdom, a key Western ally, the royal red motorcade, reserved for special occasions, will cross the capital Amman to celebrate the bride and groom who are both 28 years old.

In the lead-up to the wedding of the next in line to Jordan's throne, the country has been gripped by royal fever.

From Jordan, the FO said FM Bilawal travel to Iraq from June 5-7.

During the visit, the foreign minister will meet with Iraqi leadership, and hold detailed meeting with his counterpart.

“Important agreements will also be signed during the visit,” read the communique.

FM Bilawal is undertaking this visit at the invitation of the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Iraq, Dr Fuad Hussein.

— With additional input from AFP