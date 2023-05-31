UK CGS acknowledges achievements of Pakistan Army in fighting terror

Chief of General Staff (CGS) UK Army General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders calls on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on May 31. — ISPR

Chief of General Staff (CGS) of British Army General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in Rawalpindi and acknowledged the sacrifices and achievements of Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the UK army chief also lauded the army’s efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region.



During the meeting, regional security issues and matters of mutual interest were discussed.

The UK army chief lays a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. — ISPR

Earlier upon arrival at the GHQ, the UK army chief laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, the statement read.

The ISPR said a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

Earlier, visiting dignitary had also called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.