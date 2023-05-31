Two terrorists shot down in South Waziristan: ISPR

Army personnel in a military vehicle. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: At least two terrorists were shot down in an exchange of fire that took place between the miscreants and security forces in an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Dossali, South Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

As per the military’s media wing, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. It added that the terrorists were “actively involved” in activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

The ISPR said that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR added.

Last week, the security forces killed six terrorists during an IBO in South Waziristan, the military’s media affairs wing said.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the operation was conducted on the basis of the “reported presence of terrorists” in the general area of Kot Azam.

“During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists, resulting in the killing of 6 terrorists,” read the statement.

The ISPR said that the militants were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, extortion and targeted killing of innocent citizens.