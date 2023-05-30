PAC summons NAB chief for briefing on probes, inquiries

PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan presiding a meeting of the committee at Parliament. — National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman has been asked to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in its next meeting to give a briefing on the ongoing probes and inquiries as well as recoveries from plunderers of the national wealth.

The directives were issued on Tuesday by PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan while presiding over a meeting of the panel. He also directed the authorities concerned to expedite the process of recovery from corrupt elements.

The committee members called for the provision of complete records and details of NAB’s ongoing probes and inquiries.

“If NAB is reluctant to recover money from the looters then PAC may authorise the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to do the job,” Khan stressed.

He also said many corruption cases were referred to NAB during the last year, but none had reached its logical conclusion so far.

The PAC also sought the record of expenses incurred on investigations of corruption cases. The chairman directed the authorities to complete the cases within the stipulated time.

Meanwhile, the committee directed the relevant authorities that they should not make any compromise on the areas of health, education, and defence aimed at improving the living standards of common men.