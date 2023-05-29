British army chief in Pakistan to discuss climate-driven crises

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir (Right) calls on UK Army Chief General Sir Patrick Sanders (Left) in London on February 12, 2023. — Twitter/@PakFauj

The British Army’s Chief of the General Staff (CGS), General Sir Patrick Sanders, has arrived in Pakistan on a five-day official visit to discuss bilateral matters including climate change-driven crises.



According to an official statement on Monday, the UK’s top general ‘Defence Engagement’ visit is part of the longstanding defence cooperation agreement between the two countries.

During his visit, General Sir Patrick Sanders would meet with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, alongside other Defence Engagement activities and discussions on bilateral military cooperation in response to climate change related crises would be a key focus of the visit, the statement added.

The depth and warmth of the UK-Pakistan military relationship and friendship, underpinned by a shared history and ‘living bridge’ diaspora links, was highly valued by the UK.

The existing defence relationship includes Pakistani officers undertaking training at the UK’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the Advance Command and Staff Course and the Royal College of Defence Studies.

General Sanders’ visit comes almost one year after Pakistan’s devastating floods which left nearly one third of the country submerged and affected an estimated 33 million people.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence was directly involved in providing assistance for flood relief operations, airlifting in eight boats and ten portable generators at the request of Pakistan’s army chief.

Earlier this year, COAS Gen Muir paid an official visit to the UK from February 5 to 10 in connection with the 5th Pakistan-UK Stabilisation Conference.

The Inter-Services Public Relations had said that the conference was a bi-annual event for military-to-military cooperation between the two countries, in which senior Pakistani military leadership has been participating since 2016.



