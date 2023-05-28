Rape victim dies after giving birth to stillborn baby

In this photograph taken in Islamabad on March 8, 2020, activists shout slogans during a rally to mark International Women's Day. — AFP

PESHAWAR: In a horrific incident, a teenage rape victim died after she gave birth to a stillborn child in Peshawar's Phandu, Geo News reported on Sunday.

The mother of the 13-year-old victim first took her to a lady health visitor to get the child aborted, however, her condition worsened and she was then moved to Lady Reading Hospital in the city.

According to the police, the teenager — who was five months pregnant — gave birth to the stillborn baby through an operation.



Superintendent of Police Fakirabad Division, Dr Muhammad Umar, said the victim died in critical condition after giving birth.

The police said that legal action will be taken against the lady health visitor for negligence.

Moreover, the police also arrested a suspect who allegedly raped the girl. They also took a DNA test from the stillborn baby to match it with the suspect.

The police said that they are sending the test to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

The police said that the suspect has confessed to sexually assaulting the girl by taking her to his house on the pretext of fraud about five months ago.

SP Umar said that the suspect will be punished after fulfilling the legal requirements.

15-year-old killed in name of honour

In another incident in Peshawar, a 15-year-old girl was killed in the name of honour in Kochiān.

The police arrested the suspects — the girl's father and two brothers — who tried burying the victim secretly.

The father, with the help of his sons, shot the daughter dead, said the police. They added that the suspects were planning a secret burial to hide the crime.

The police arrested all three suspects who confessed to killing the girl during an investigation.