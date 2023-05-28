Pakistan suffers jolts after 6 magnitude quake hit Afghanistan-Tajikistan border

A representational image of a ground cracked after an earthquake. — Pixabay

The upper and northern parts of the country were jolted following a 6.0 magnitude earthquake on Sunday, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

The epicentre was reported at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border and the depth of the earthquake, which hit at 10:50am, was 223 kilometres.

Strong jolts also shook Muzaffarabad and adjoining areas, as well as Murree and areas closer to the district.

Tremors were also felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Swat, Swabi, Malakand, Abbottabad, Lower Dir, Shabqadar, Diamir, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Chakwal, Attock and Peshawar and its adjoining areas.

The tremors were also felt in other countries including China, Afghanistan and India. It should be noted that no immediate casualties or damages were reported in the aftermath of the quake.

Natural disasters such as earthquakes are not uncommon in Pakistan, as the country is situated on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

Recent earthquakes underscore the importance of disaster preparedness and mitigation measures.