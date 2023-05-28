PM reaffirms 'no compromise' on defence as nation observes Youm-e-Takbeer

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the groundbreaking ceremony of Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme on May 26, 2023. — INP

Pakistan's defence, sovereignty, national dignity and freedom are above everything to the nation and no one has the courage to take them away, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on the occassion of Youm-e-Takbeer (May 28), the day which was a clear declaration of "no compromise over country’s sovereignty, and defence".



The nation is fervently celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer today (Sunday), which is a historic day when the country conducted successful nuclear tests in the hills of Chaghai 25 years ago. With the tests, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear-armed country in the world and the first in the Islamic world, reinforcing its writ in the region and restoring the balance of power.

Youm-e-Takbeer is considered a red-letter day in Pakistan’s history which ensured invincible defence capabilities and regional stability through power equilibrium.

In his message to mark the day, the premier said that the day is a reminder that for the defence, solidarity and national interests, the nation would not budge from any sacrifice.

He urged the nation to move ahead with the same spirit as manifested on Youm-e-Takbir to attain economic sovereignty and self-dependence.

The prime minister paid tribute to the patriotism of the then prime minister, Nawaz Sharif — for conducting the nuclear tests despite all external pressures — and ex-premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto — who founded Pakistan’s nuclear programme.

The premier also lauded the services of Pakistan and Dr Abdul Qadir Khan and all scientists, engineers and individuals who contributed to achieving nuclear deterrence. He also expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia and other brotherly countries that had helped Pakistan amid the economic sanctions imposed due to the atomic programme.

Army pays rich tribute to contributors of nuclear programme

The nuke tests

Pakistan's nuclear tests not only demonstrated the nation's resolve to safeguard the country's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty but also the desire to preserve strategic balance in South Asia.

India tested its “device” for the first time in 1974 which compelled Pakistan to expedite its nuclear programme with renewed commitment.

Amid slogans of “Allah-o-Akbar”, Pakistan conducted its first test on May 28, 1998, at the RasKoh hills in the Chaghai District of Balochistan.

Pakistan is committed to the promotion of an environment of peace and stability in South Asia while preserving its capability to ward off aggression or adventurism in any form.

It is a partner in international efforts to strengthen the global non-proliferation regime based on the principles of non-discrimination and equal security for all states and adheres to the latest international standards on export controls and maintains the highest standards of nuclear safety and security.