Shah Mehmood to lead party if I get disqualified: PTI Chairman Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (Right) and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi (Left). — Twitter/@PTIOfficial

Legally embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Saturday his second in line, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, would lead the party if he gets disqualified.



He made these remarks on Saturday in a meeting with journalists and lawyers at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

“If I am disqualified, Shah Mehmood Qureshi will run the party,” Khan was quoted as saying in the meeting.

His statement comes as the PTI chief has been facing slew of cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since being ousted from power in April last year.

On May 9, he was arrested in 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust case by Rangers personnel in compliance with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrest warrants.

He was released next day after the Supreme Court declared his arrest illegal.

Commenting on mass departure of leaders from his party over May 9 vandalism, the PTI chief put up a brave face saying situation is going to change soon.

“I will give a big surprise in the coming days,” he added.

Khan said some party leaders were leaving the party under compulsion while some had been exposed.

Calling the youth major asset of his party, Imran said party ticket was their right and added that PTI will win the next general elections despite desertions of the party leaders.

He also called for holding a referendum to verify the popularity of his party among masses.

