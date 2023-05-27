Maryam terms audio leaks stay order CJP Bandial’s ‘admission of guilt’

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Saturday lashed out at Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial for staying the proceedings of the audio leaks commission.

A day earlier, a five-member Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed stayed the proceedings of a high-powered judicial commission on audio leaks.

The larger bench also suspended the federal government's notification to constitute the commission to probe audio leaks involving judges.

"In the circumstances, till the next date of hearing, the operation of the impugned notification No.SRO.596(I)/2023 dated 19.05.2023 issued by the Federal Government is suspended as is the order dated 22.05.2023 made by the Commission and in consequence thereof proceedings of the Commission are stayed," it stated.

Reacting to the larger bench's verdict, the ruling PML-N leader said the CJP’s move to bar the commission from working is “proof and admission of his guilt”.

“The person sitting on the highest seat of justice is using his position to avoid accountability. If you [CJP Bandial] and your mother-in-law are clean, shouldn't you face the law? Or, being the chief justice, the law does not apply to you?” the PML-N wrote on her official Twitter handle.

She further said that the CJP “deserved to be punished for making a mockery of the law and judiciary to save his family”.

The federal government constituted a three-member judicial commission, headed by a senior judge of the Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan to probe the veracity of recent audio leaks and their impact on the independence of the judiciary.

Earlier today, Justice Isa resumed the proceedings of the audio leaks commission and raised questions over the Supreme Court order stopping the judicial panel from working.