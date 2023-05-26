Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel speaking during a press conference on May 26, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's medical report declared him as an alcoholic and drug abuser, adding that it also ruled out a fracture on his leg.

Patel was informing media persons in Karachi about the former prime minister's medical report after he underwent an examination at PIMS hospital following his arrest on May 9.



At the outset of the press conference, the health minister said that the report will be shown to the public as it was a "public document".

He said that the report does not have any details about the fracture on his foot, which Khan claimed he sustained following the November 3 assassination bid.

"He [Imran Khan] had a plaster on his foot for about five to six months, however, the medical report did not indicate any fracture," he added.

The minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief's urine sample was also taken. He said that the initial report shows the presence of toxic elements and the excessive usage of alcohol and cocaine.

He said that the report also mentioned about Khan's mental health, according to which, his actions and body language are "not those of a fit man".

"The report stated that a person with stable mental health does not make these kinds of gestures," he said.

"I also used to say that Imran Khan's mental condition is not well," said Patel, adding that the PTI chief has ended decency in politics, political tolerance and respect for others.

Patel further said what Khan says differs from his medical report. "Imran Khan's report did not indicate any fracture, but [consumption of] powder," he continued to say.

The health minister said that once the detailed report comes, it will be sent to the police. "Whatever Khan is doing can only be done by an agent or a madman," he said.

“A five-member panel of senior doctors is saying that his mental stability is questionable,” said Patel.

Speaking about the May 9 events, the minister said they hadn't seen such situations since 1971. "We also had differences but we stood with the army when times were tough."