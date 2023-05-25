Punjab police raid Parvez Elahi’s residence to arrest him in graft case

Former punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. — Radio Pakistan/File

The police on Thursday raided former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central President Parvez Elahi's residence in Lahore’s Gulberg area to arrest him in Rs70 million corruption case after the court cancelled his interim bail.



The development came after an anti-corruption court earlier today discarded his interim bail over his failure to appear before the court citing health issues.

His arrest is required in the Rs70 million corruption case related to the embezzlement of development funds allocated for the Gujrat district.

The anti-corruption court judge declared his medical certificate bogus which claimed that Elahi had been experiencing chest pain.

A heavy contingent of police and anti-corruption personnel led by the deputy inspector general (DIG) operation police has been tasked with arresting the PTI leader.

The Elahi's spokesperson said the PTI president was not present at his residence.



The roads leading to Zahoor Elahi House, Elahi’s residence, have been closed for traffic.

The Elahi’s counsel said his bail is approved in all cases which were registered till May 2 and added that his bail was discarded in one of the cases earlier today over old medical certificate.

He said police would not be allowed to enter the house without search warrant.

