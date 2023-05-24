May 9 vandals not to be pardoned as they 'crossed red line': PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses “Azmat-e-Shuhada Convention” on May 24, 2023. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed resolve that May 9 miscreants would neither be shown leniency nor be pardoned as “they had crossed the red line”.

Addressing the “Azmat-e-Shuhada Convention” held to pay tribute to the country’s martyrs, the premier reiterated his firm resolve to bring all the perpetrators of the May 9 incidents to face the law.

He vowed to bring the elements behind the May 9 riots and attacks on the civil and military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander's House (Jinnah House) in Lahore Cantt, to justice.

PM Shehbaz addressing the event. — PID

He reiterated that the entire nation would not let such ‘barbaric incidents’ happen in future. The premier assured that as chief executive of the country, it was his onus to ensure legal proceedings under the law and constitution, against all those rioters and miscreants who had planned, abetted and executed attacks on different civilian and military installations almost across the country.

PM Shehbaz said that the incidents of May 9 were intolerable and unpardonable as the monuments and statues of Shuhada (martyrs) of armed forces and law enforcement agencies were vandalised.

“We will not let it happen again and will keep the national flag high. We will not allow anyone to malign our armed forces,” he said.

The premier assured that the law would take its course, stressing that people behind the incidents would not be given any concession.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets the families of Shuhada at the convention. — PID

However, he reiterated that no innocent would be framed in these criminal cases.



Referring to the unfortunate incidents on that day, he said if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had instigated his followers to create such mayhem.

“Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Shaeed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif faced arrests and trials upon baseless allegations, but their followers never went violent and damaged the country.”

Terming the May 9 incidents as ‘highly lamentable’ in the country’s history, he said on the other hand, the PTI’s chief was arrested in a corruption case, but prior to it, he was inciting his followers to spread violence by attacking different civilian and military installations in case of his arrest.

Premier Shehbaz said the whole nation wanted an answer from the PTI leadership as to why Quaid’s House, Radio Pakistan and other buildings were ransacked and torched to ashes.

The prime minister meets martyrs' families during the event. — PID

He further said even India could not achieve its nefarious designs after waging the 1965 war, but the leadership of PTI and its followers inflicted huge damage to the country, adding “The nation will not forgive it.”

The premier said Quaid’s Pakistan existed due to the sacrifices of martyrs, they had left behind their orphan children but saved the coming generations.

Paying tribute to martyrs, he said the martyrs of the nation, even did not care for their lives thus securing peace for the nation. "It was all due to the precious blood they shed for the nation and its future. Business of life went on due to their sacrifices."

These martyrs, the prime minister said, did not belong to one party or group, they were respected by the nation and it should be borne in mind that by holding of shuhada convention, they reaffirmed their resolve that such esteem and affection for the martyrs would be maintained forever.

He went on to say that if there was any trouble inside the country or at the country’s borders including threats of terrorism, the officers and personnel of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and police force faced them with valour.

The prime minister also stressed inculcating the young generations with the ideals of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah including democratic norms, patience and tolerance.

The prime minister also went to the different members of the families of Shuhada and interacted with them. The convention was attended by a large number of families of the martyrs, governors, members of parliament, ministers, provincial ministers, ambassadors, legislators, civil society members, ulema and senior officials.

