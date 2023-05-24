Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘creating drama’ for ‘next Netflix installment’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘creating drama’ presumably for ‘next Netflix installment’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for ‘choosing the wrong place to pull their stunts’.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine issued these accusations against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

His comments backed Piers Morgan’s earlier accusations about the Sussexes.



In these claims at the time, he accused Harry and Meghan of creating “the very circus they are trying to prevent.”

Devine also resonated with this admission and added, “They chose the wrong place to pull this stunt.”

More so because of the fact that "there are so many cameras in New York. There are so many celebrities more important than they are. Everybody knew that it was bogus.”

“It’s obvious why they did it," he said according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. "They created the drama. They drove around Manhattan for an hour and a half to create some event that Harry was filming on his phone. Presumably for the next Netflix installment.”