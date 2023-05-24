'Have to reach GHQ now': PTI women politicians discuss May 9 protest plan

Two alleged audios of calls between female politicians of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) surfaced Wednesday in which the women could be heard speaking about moving towards the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on May 9.



In the combined audio leak, the discussion is focused on the situation that ensued after party Chairman Imran Khan was taken into custody on May 9 by paramilitary personnel, which was ordered by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the £190m settlement case.

In the first purported audio call, party's former members of the Punjab provincial assembly Farah Agha and Sabrina Javaid were talking about the internet shutdown, participating in the protests against Khan's arrest and going towards the GHQ on directives received from fellow ex-MPA Kanwal Shauzab.

In the audio, Farah also told Sabrina that men are moving towards Faizabad and women should reach GHQ. She also mentioned about already stepping out for the protest.

In the other call, the former MPA is heard explaining the situation of riots on the ground to Farkhanda, the deputy secretary of the party's women's wing.

She explained how the police and the party's workers are clashing at a location near Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi. Farah spoke about the roads being blocked and shelling taking place as a result of the standoff between workers and police.

Discussing about a member of PTI's special committee, Samawiyah Satti, Farah said: "They are sending Samawiyah back by pushing her away, [but] Samawiyah is acting like a heroine to go further."

Farah also mentioned that Satti was at the location with Rashid Hafeez Shafiq.

Transcript of first call

Farkhanda, the deputy secretary of PTI's women's wing, were talking about the

Sabrina: Yes, Farah.

Farah: Hello.

Farah: The internet is off Sabrina.

Sabrina: What?

Farah: All the internet (services) are off. I told you earlier and then Shanzeh told me that all internet (services) were off.



Farah: Have to reach GHQ now... GHQ.

Sabrina: Okay.

Farah: I have stepped out because ma'am Kanwal has already left. So I've stepped out. I just had inform you that men are going towards Faizabad. Ma'am Kanwal has asked to come at the GHQ.

Transcript of second call

Farah: Hello.

Farkhanda: Yes... yes, Farah.

Farah: Yes, Farkhanda (inaudible) [stop here, here]. Farkhanda, when we come to the last point, the place near Liaquat Bagh. Very bad shelling [is] happening here, police and the boys are clashing. Now they are saying that there is no way to go to Saddar. They have blocked all the ways. I have also seen the expressway, seen this as well. Now tell me what has to be done.

Farah: There is Rashid Hafeez Shafiq and Samawiah in Faizabad. They are sending Samawiyah back by pushing her away, [but] Samawiyah is acting like a heroine to go further.