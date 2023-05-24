US urges Pakistan to respect 'democratic principles, rule of law'

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller speaks during a press briefing on May 23, 2023 in this still. — US State Department

As Pakistan undergoes one of the worst political turmoils in history, Washington has urged the government to respect "democratic principles, freedom of expression and rule of law" for everyone in the country.



"We call for the respect and equal application of democratic principles, freedom of expression around – and rule of law around the world, and of course, in Pakistan we urge that these principles be respected for all people," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in the light of ongoing crackdown against political workers and journalists in light of May 9 protests.

The government is clamping down on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) through mass arrests and registration of cases under terrorism and other laws due to their involvement in incidents of violence amid protests after party chief Imran Khan's arrest on May 9.

The State Department spokesperson reiterated that Washington continues to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan, but doesn't "have a position on one political candidate or another" in the country.

Moreover, Miller also expressed regret over the terrorist attack on the gas field in Hangu and offered sympathies to the bereaved families.

"We are saddened by the devastating reports concerning the deadly militant attack at the Pakistan oil and gas facility, which killed four security troops and two private guards," he said, while praying for speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

Miller further stated that his country was also following the developments in Pakistan.

At least four Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel and two private security guards were martyred when a gas plant in Tall Tehsil of Hangu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, came under terrorist attack.

Tall Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irfan Khan told Geo News that heavily armed militants struck the private gas extraction plant in the mountainous region.

The cop further stated that the militants had also damaged a solar power plant at the affected plant before fleeing to the adjoining North Waziristan area, where they had come from. He said that a joint search operation was underway in the area.

Irfan said the security personnel fought bravely for two hours and repulsed the attack.