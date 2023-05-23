Is Shah Mahmood Qureshi also cutting ties with PTI?

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, deputy head of PTI, speaks with the media in Islamabad on May 10, 2023. — AFP

Following the announcement of many Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders leaving the party in the aftermath of the May 9 protests, social media was rife with reports that Shah Mahmood Qureshi — who is the party's vice chairman — was also parting ways.



However, the former foreign minister, denied the reports, saying that he has not decided to quit the Imran Khan-led party.

In a brief conversation with journalists outside Adiala Jail, Qureshi said: "I was in the party, am [in the party] and will remain [in the party]."

Earlier today, PTI's Shireen Mazari and Fayyazul Hassan Chohan announced quitting the Imran Khan-led party in the aftermath of the May 9 mayhem.



Several other party leaders and lawmakers — including Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi and Aftab Siddiqui among others — have publicly denounced the attacks on the state installations and announced leaving the former ruling party.

Following their announcement to cut ties with the PTI, many reports were rife that the former foreign minister was also expected to bid farewell to the Imran Khan-led party.

His comments came after he was rearrested following his release from from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. He was then taken away by police to an unknown location.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier today ordered Qureshi's release after he submitted an undertaking affirming that he would abstain from creating agitation and inciting workers.

Qureshi was among the top PTI leaders arrested from Islamabad within 24 hours of the outbreak of violent protests by PTI workers following former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The former foreign minister was arrested by the police in cases of riots and arsons in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said back then.

However, before his arrest, the PTI leader encouraged party workers to continue their struggle for "true freedom" in the country.

"As a foreign minister of Pakistan, I defended Pakistan's interests at every forum. I have been in practical politics for 40 years," he said.

Qureshi added that he had no regrets and has not made any provocative statements that could lead to lawsuits. He was confident that the PTI's movement would reach its destination.