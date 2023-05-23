Corps Commander House attack: Police take Khadija Shah into custody

PTI supporter and fashion designer Khadija Shah. — Instagram/@khadijahshah

LAHORE: Khadija Shah, the prime suspect in the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House, has been arrested in Lahore, Punjab Police said Tuesday.

Despite her husband and other family members being arrested, the PTI supporter did not surrender herself to the authorities even after claiming that she would present herself before them.



The house was attacked on May 9 when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stormed and burned it down following party chairman Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

In an over 16 minutes-long audio message released recently, Shah admitted that she was a PTI supporter and was part of the protest outside the Lahore Corps Commander’s House but denied committing any wrongdoing, including inciting people to violence.



Shah is the daughter of Dr Salman Shah who was a member of former president Parvez Musharraf’s finance team and had also served as an adviser in the Punjab government during the Usman Buzdar government.

She is also the granddaughter of a former army chief.

Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had last week announced that the women involved in the May 9 attacks on the military installations would be arrested at all costs.

The army and the federal government have also vowed that all miscreants involved in the attacks on military installations would be tried under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.



Following the attacks, thousands of PTI workers have been rounded up across the country, with several leaders also parting ways with the party over the May 9 mayhem.



More to follow...